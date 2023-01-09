Teen loses $25,000 after falling prey to a phone scam: "I’ve worked hard all my life, I was saving for a house."

Photo by Lindsey LaMont on Unsplash

Phone scamming is a serious issue that looted $29.8 billion from about 59.4 million Americans in 2021 alone. In fact, nearly one in three Americans were victims of phone scams in the same year.

In an incident reported in Albany, Australia, a teenager was scammed on the pretext that someone was looting money from her account.

Teen Girl worked Three Jobs to Save $25,000

Aurora Casilli was just 14 years old when she started her first casual job. She dreamed of building a new house for herself and saved every penny she got. When her friends partied and bought make-up, clothes, etc., she saved money for her future. She even worked three jobs at once to add to her savings.

But everything changed when Aurora received a message from the National Australian Bank (NAB), one of the trusted banks in the country.

Aurora Fell Victim to Scamming

Aurora had a savings account with the bank, and when she received the message, she read it immediately.

Narrating the incident, Aurora shared she was making breakfast when she received a message from NAB saying that someone was trying to access her account and asked her to call 1800 if it wasn’t her. Since the message came from the bank’s number, she didn’t doubt its genuineness and dialled it in a ‘state of panic’.

“The text was from NAB and was underneath other messages I got from them,” she relayed.

According to her, she was made to wait long, which made the call seem all the more genuine. A man picked up after an hour or so and spoke ‘professionally and politely’ like any other bank official. The man also had a British accent, and didn’t speak broken English like how scammers are usually said to sound.

The man suggested he create another NAB account in her name to secure her money because a stranger was accessing her current account. He asked her to transfer all her money to the new account and hung up the call just after the transfer. She then saw that the money was transferred to a Commonwealth account, and when she called him regarding this, he hung up again.

“That’s when it hit home, I’d been scammed. I’ve worked hard all my life, I was saving for a house,” Aurora told the media.

Are the Banks Responsible for this?

Aurora contacted NAB for support as she claims it was the bank’s fault for the lack of adequate security measures. On the other hand, the bank washed their hands off, saying Aurora had made the transaction herself from her device. The organization doesn’t consider she was scammed because she authorized the transaction.

However, they were willing to give her $2,000 as a gesture of goodwill, which she refused.

What Do You Think?

Phone scamming is a worldwide issue, and several are falling prey to it. Should banks strengthen their security to keep scammers from using their contact numbers and emails? Or should customers confirm with their banks every time they get a serious message or call regarding their accounts?

