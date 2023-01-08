Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

Photo by Jimmy Chan

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.

Monkeys , being highly intellectual and emotional, also possess the same strength to love a mother of different species like their own. A video of a baby monkey crying desperately when someone takes it away from its human mother is making the internet bawl.

This heart-melting video was posted by a Twitter user as a comment under a funny video of a sneaky dog, which is as watch-worthy as the heart-melting video of our baby monkey. In the 29-second-long clip, you can see the baby monkey trying its best to latch on to its mother’s t-shirt when a third person tries to take it away. When it doesn’t succeed and is pulled away, it looks at its mother longingly while crying. It seems like the baby monkey was asking its mother to take it back.

The baby monkey, wearing a white and blue shirt, stretches out from the hands of its kidnapper when its mother stretches her hands out to it. It calms down for a few seconds before pleading to its mother to take it back again.

The mother finally picks up the baby monkey from the third person and brings it to her chest, where it latches on happily.

How can a baby monkey bond so strongly with a mother from a different species?

The phenomenon of babies and mothers (and vice-versa) of different species loving each other had been studied by several scientists before.

An article published in Scientific American claims that a baby animal can be convinced you’re it's mother by simply sticking around. In the article, they talk about goslings that mistook a scientist for their mother and followed him everywhere because they spent the first few hours after hatching with him.

This behavior could be exhibited by human babies as well, as per the article. However, they aren’t sure if human parents or foster parents imprint on infants like other animals. Meanwhile, it’s best you stay away from newly born babies (of any species) unless you’re ready to become their mother!

Have you experienced an unexplainable bond with a being from another species? Share your story before.

Also, if you like this story, share it with your friends, and follow me for more.

Disclaimer: This content is only for academic and informational purposes.