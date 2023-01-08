‘There’s a baby on the box’: Woman says Walmart children’s toy makes reference to drive-by shooting

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Children pick up words spoken around them at about 12 months , and therefore, parents have to ensure their children listen to only ‘good words.’

But doing so is getting difficult day by day due to the ease of accessibility of the internet and unlimited screen time - and also malfunctioning toys.

According to a TikTok user and mom, who goes by the username @mommabearash on TikTok, her son’s children’s toy referred to a drive-by shooting and papal mistreatment.

The video has received over 1.9 million likes on TikTok and shows the children’s toy making inappropriate jokes.

Children’s Toy Makes Reference to Inappropriate Content

In the video , Ashley Lynn, the mom who posted the video, explains that her grandmother got her nine-month-old son a remote toy as a Christmas gift. The toy was manufactured by Linsay and sold at Walmart so they installed the batteries and gave it to the boy. He chewed on the sides of the remote and pressed its buttons, and the grown-ups were doing their thing - until Ashley’s mother said, “It just said something about a driveby shooting!”

Upon investigating, they found out that the remote toy played jokes when someone presses its buttons, and the jokes weren’t child-friendly.

Ashley then pressed a few buttons, upon which the toy played, “You’ll never guess what makes a clip clop, bang, bang, clip clop, clip clop, clip clop noise - a drive-by shooting.”

She exclaimed, "There’s a baby on the box!" as she played other jokes, that were all inappropriate for children.

The mother then asks TikTok to do its thing, and her efforts didn’t go in vain.

Walmart Removed the Toy from its Stores, and the Toy Manufacturer said they would investigate

Lindsay explained that the toy in the video was ‘retired’ and the company would conduct an ‘open investigation’ to understand what happened. The toy company also shared that it was trying to find out whether the 27 pieces of the same toy which were sold could be reprogrammed.

Following the release of the video, Walmart clarified that the toy violated its policy and therefore was removed from its stores.

What Should We Conclude?

The mother was undoubtedly right to have panicked because children tend to learn the words they hear frequently . However, such an immense error shouldn’t have occurred in the first place.

What do you think about this incident? Should it be excused as an accident? Or is the manufacturing company or store at fault?

