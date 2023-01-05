Mutant Calf with Two Heads and Three Eyes born on a holy day hailed as a goddess

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SB1wZ_0k451I0i00
Photo byKat Smith

An unusual calf with two heads and three eyes was born in Bijapur village of Kumuli panchayat in Nabrangpur district.

The cow that gave birth to a calf was owned by a farmer named Dhaniram. Dhaniram lives in Bijapur village of Nabrangpur district. Dhaniram’s family was shocked to see the miracle.

Two years ago, Dhaniram bought two cows, and one of them became pregnant and went into labor. The cow was having difficulty delivering the baby calf, so the owner looked into the matter. He found out that the calf had two heads and three eyes.

As the calf was born during the festival of Navratri, villagers welcomed her with open arms and worshiped her as Goddess Durga.

Recently, a video of this calf showing her struggling to drink milk from her mother went viral. Later in the video, Dhaniram was shown to intervene by buying milk from outside and feeding the calf using a bottle.

A similar incident occurred in Pura Sikrauda village of Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, where a buffalo gave birth to a two-headed calf. The calf had two heads, four eyes, two necks, and four ears.

Similarly, last year in Northern Ireland, a calf with two extra legs attached to its shoulders was born. Its unusual appearance made it look like it had ‘angel wings.’ Compared to the rest of the herd, the newly born was much smaller. As the extra leg was attached to the spine, the veterinarian suggested not removing it as it would be risky. The owner was looking for adoption, and the calf found a permanent home.

# Viral# Pet Lovers# Animals

