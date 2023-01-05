Video of 'buddy dogs' getting caught amidst their digging adventure melts over 6M hearts: 'We're busted'

Photo by monicore

Dogs generally dig due to anxiety, genetics (some breeds are more tempted to dig), and even boredom. Typically this instinct of theirs helps keep them alive, especially when they are out in the wild. But when pet dogs follow their digging instinct, they could destroy gardens or cause other destruction. Some dog parents even worry that their canine pals will dig their way out under the fence, according to Pet Cube.

So, many dog owners forbid their dogs from digging holes, prompting their canines to hide their digging adventures.

A video has been making rounds on the internet, where two huskies were caught digging red-handedly! The shock on their faces got several viewers laughing.

This video was posted on Twitter by Yog under the username @Yoda4ever and has gathered over 6 million views and 12.5 retweets on the platform alone.

The hilarious video shows a husky digging a hole near a wall, probably to get around it underground. But he was startled upon seeing his owner recording the video. The canine was feeling a little ashamed, but then he got distracted by the wagging tail - of his partner in crime. Soon, another husky, who had been actively digging since the beginning of the video, appears out of the huge hole they dug. The first husky hugs the second one while the latter looks around till he finds the camera and realizes they are busted.

Most viewers speculated that the duo was trying to escape by digging a hole. One of the users called the huskies’ attempt ‘The Pawshank Redemption,’ while another wrote, ‘He's like dude stop wagging your tail it's not good up here, we busted.’ A user took the opportunity to point out that these animals definitely have consciousness.