Ex-Apple employee claims company lets iOS bug fill up iPhone storage, making customers buy new phones

Global Data revealed that Apple sold $191,973 million worth of iPhones in 2022 alone. This could be because there are currently over 1 billion iPhone users in the world. Not the least, The Verge claims that three of Apple’s phones are among the most sold phones of 2022.

A former Apple employee claims that Apple achieved its high sales figures by tricking its customers. In a video posted by the employee (@nabeel_co) on TikTok, he shared that Apple knowingly lets an iOS bug fill up iPhone storage, prompting customers to buy a new phone.

The ex-employee starts the video by saying, ‘it’s not your fault’ if your iPhone storage is full. He then explains in detail that the bug prevents the cache and temporary files from being deleted from the phone as they should. Instead, the bug lets them accumulate so that the phone’s storage gets filled.

The TikToker then claims when that happens, people get new phones, increasing phone sales and making companies more profits. Following this, he suggests a hack to get free storage space in phones. He explained that customers could back up their important data, wipe the phone, and restore the backup. He claims this trick will get them 20% more free space.

After watching the video, many users wondered whether people actually bought new phones if their previous ones’ storage filled up. Some others revealed that they couldn’t restore the backed-up files completely and lost important data. Few other viewers shared how they handle full storage, helping other users.

