Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves

Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.

Kitchen employees play an important role in making sure the restaurant is clean, and the food is hygienic. One of the guidelines they follow includes wearing a disposable glove at all times when in the kitchen.

Surprisingly, a video of an employee of a popular fast-food restaurant chain having a fry directly from the fryer without wearing gloves was released on the internet. The video was posted on TikTok by Allie Walton under the username @alliwalton and received over 426,000 views.

Allie and her acquaintance came across a Wendy's employee digging her hand through the frying station to grab a fry without wearing gloves. The girls caught the act on camera and urged Wendy’s to get their employees.

Other TikTokers who viewed the video shared that it was the norm in the food industry to munch when working. One of the users commented that every place did that. Another added that when she worked at JJ’s, she snacked on their chips, while a fellow user revealed she had steak during her time at Chipotle.

A user pointed out that Allie might not have worked in a fast food restaurant before as she didn’t know it was a common occurrence.

Meanwhile, addressing the ‘not wearing gloves’ part, a viewer commented that she never wore gloves and still had the cleanest hands in the store.