McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKoIZ_0k1VCUbM00
Photo byEduardo SoaresonUnsplash

According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.

So employers are trying hard to keep employees. A part of retaining employees involves paying them more.

In a video, a TikToker @slaytok1 shared that his McDonald’s employer offered $50 per hour to his employees to make them work on a certain day due to staff shortages. He posted the video under a caption saying it was the easiest money of his life.

Many users were thrilled about the idea of working for such a high hourly wage. One of the viewers commented to catch them working all 24 hours. Another added that they would sleep in the store to provide 24-hour service. Meanwhile, a viewer shared they would have worked till they dropped.

The TikToker who posted the video then revealed that he worked from 6 A.M. to 11 P.M. This meant that if he didn’t take any breaks, he worked 17 hours straight and earned $850 without considering tax.

While many celebrated the high wage, others pointed out that the store could afford to pay its employees well but chose not to do it until necessary. They emphasized that the store could increase employees’ regular wages as well.

Business Insider also revealed that McDonald’s employees in Denmark get a minimum wage of $20 per hour and five days of paid vacation. This change in pay doesn’t reflect in the cost of the food they sell, as a Big Mac costs approximately the same in both cities.

Disclaimer: This content is only for academic and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# TikTok

Comments / 240

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
152622 followers

More from Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.

Read full story
3 comments

‘There’s a baby on the box’: Woman says Walmart children’s toy makes reference to drive-by shooting

Children pick up words spoken around them at about 12 months, and therefore, parents have to ensure their children listen to only ‘good words.’. But doing so is getting difficult day by day due to the ease of accessibility of the internet and unlimited screen time - and also malfunctioning toys.

Read full story
5 comments

American model who married Nigerian prince Like Meghan Markle Says They Faced discrimination when they moved to the UK

Princess Keisha, an American model, married Prince Kunle, a Nigerian Prince like Meghan Markle and Harry, and they reported experiencing discrimination when they moved to the UK.

Read full story
34 comments
Ohio State

Woman, who went viral for wild Face Tattoos in 2018, Now shows what she looks like after undergoing removal

A woman, whose mugshot went viral for her spooky cobweb and skeleton tattoo covering her face, underwent strenuous laser treatments to remove it. Alyssa Zebrasky, a 31-year-old woman, made headlines in 2018 after she got arrested on charges of shoplifting and drug possession in Ohio. In the booking photo, she can be seen with her face covered with a spider web tattoo and a skull based on the Day of the Dead. Zebrasky and her inks got another shot at fame when she was picked up by the police again in 2019.

Read full story
66 comments

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.

Read full story
402 comments

Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?

Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.

Read full story
18 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'

The fast food industry is expanding to smaller cities and towns but is facing a shortage of staff, according to Partech. The turnover rate in fast food restaurants was almost 150 percent in 2022, which is why managers are in dire need of employees, or machines.

Read full story
167 comments

Taco Bell Customer Warns To Always Check Bill Before Leaving, After Cashier Rounded Up The Bill Without Consulting

A TikTok user has called out Taco Bell by claiming that its employee rounded up the bill without consulting. The woman, Luray, who goes by the username @imluray on TikTok, shared that a Taco Bell worker ‘stole’ her money by not consulting her before rounding up her bill.

Read full story
29 comments

Mutant Calf with Two Heads and Three Eyes born on a holy day hailed as a goddess

An unusual calf with two heads and three eyes was born in Bijapur village of Kumuli panchayat in Nabrangpur district. The cow that gave birth to a calf was owned by a farmer named Dhaniram. Dhaniram lives in Bijapur village of Nabrangpur district. Dhaniram’s family was shocked to see the miracle.

Read full story
18 comments

Video of 'buddy dogs' getting caught amidst their digging adventure melts over 6M hearts: 'We're busted'

Dogs generally dig due to anxiety, genetics (some breeds are more tempted to dig), and even boredom. Typically this instinct of theirs helps keep them alive, especially when they are out in the wild. But when pet dogs follow their digging instinct, they could destroy gardens or cause other destruction. Some dog parents even worry that their canine pals will dig their way out under the fence, according to Pet Cube.

Read full story
6 comments

Ex-Apple employee claims company lets iOS bug fill up iPhone storage, making customers buy new phones

Global Data revealed that Apple sold $191,973 million worth of iPhones in 2022 alone. This could be because there are currently over 1 billion iPhone users in the world. Not the least, The Verge claims that three of Apple’s phones are among the most sold phones of 2022.

Read full story
9 comments

Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves

Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.

Read full story
53 comments

Manager gives employee timer to time his 10-minute break

An open and positive workplace culture is essential for employee well-being, productivity, and morale. Micromanagement works against a good office culture and can impact employees’ confidence, autonomy, and workspace creativity negatively.

Read full story
8 comments
Wichita, KS

Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weather

A brother and sister hired Tesla from Hertz to drive from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas, only to stop 6 times a day to recharge the car. Xaviar and Alice Steavenson were eager to know how driving a Tesla felt like, so they hired one from Hertz and drove the car from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas. Although the siblings knew the car needed to be recharged during the journey, they didn’t expect to stop six times a day to do that.

Read full story
121 comments

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.

Read full story
23 comments

What is the purpose of colored balls hanging on power lines?

Have you noticed colored balls strung across electric wires?. These brightly colored spheres are called marker balls, and they are visibility balls that indicate power lines to enable low-flying aircraft to avoid electric lines. They are also called visibility makers because of the purpose they serve.

Read full story
108 comments

1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center

Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.

Read full story
85 comments

How charging a phone overnight can affect its battery's life

How you charge your phone can either extend its life or break it down. A survey conducted by 9to5Google showed that 36.1% of its readers charge their phones overnight. According to SheFinds, this charging method isn’t the healthiest option when the device has a lithium-ion battery. Supporting this, the founder of WebCitz, David Wurst, claims it can trigger the battery’s degradation process. He explains that when a phone is left to charge overnight, it charges every time its capacity drops to 99%, taking some life out of it.

Read full story
22 comments

French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023

Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.

Read full story
596 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy