McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage

According to Business Insider , despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.

So employers are trying hard to keep employees. A part of retaining employees involves paying them more.

In a video, a TikToker @slaytok1 shared that his McDonald’s employer offered $50 per hour to his employees to make them work on a certain day due to staff shortages. He posted the video under a caption saying it was the easiest money of his life.

Many users were thrilled about the idea of working for such a high hourly wage. One of the viewers commented to catch them working all 24 hours. Another added that they would sleep in the store to provide 24-hour service. Meanwhile, a viewer shared they would have worked till they dropped.

The TikToker who posted the video then revealed that he worked from 6 A.M. to 11 P.M. This meant that if he didn’t take any breaks, he worked 17 hours straight and earned $850 without considering tax.

While many celebrated the high wage , others pointed out that the store could afford to pay its employees well but chose not to do it until necessary. They emphasized that the store could increase employees’ regular wages as well.

Business Insider also revealed that McDonald’s employees in Denmark get a minimum wage of $20 per hour and five days of paid vacation. This change in pay doesn’t reflect in the cost of the food they sell, as a Big Mac costs approximately the same in both cities.

