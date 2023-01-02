Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weather

Photo by JUICE on Unsplash

A brother and sister hired Tesla from Hertz to drive from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas, only to stop 6 times a day to recharge the car.

Xaviar and Alice Steavenson were eager to know how driving a Tesla felt like, so they hired one from Hertz and drove the car from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas. Although the siblings knew the car needed to be recharged during the journey, they didn’t expect to stop six times a day to do that.

Sadly, they realized the Tesla’s battery took longer to recharge during the cold weather. Initially, the battery charged in an hour, then it took one and half hours, then two hours.

Xavier shared with Insider that It got to a point where the battery took longer to charge than drain. He added that in addition to the time lost, driving a Tesla cost them between $25 and $30 to recharge each time. He also clarified that Hertz had mentioned renting a Tesla was cheaper than gas on its website - which wasn’t the case, in his experience.

When Xaviar called Hertz enquiring about their rented car, the agent revealed that he got several calls regarding Tesla, but had no idea what was wrong.

Hertz told the Insider that there wasn’t a substantial increase in the call volumes regarding their EV rentals’ battery. The spokesperson added that the battery range of EVs’ are influenced by multiple factors like weather, manufacturer, and more.