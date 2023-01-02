What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.

‘Code White,’ ‘Code Brown,’ ‘Code Red,’ etc., are such secret messages used to convey an information to Walmart employees. In most cases, these messages indicate an accident, attack, or other dangerous situations. Walmart employees are trained to guide customers to safety when such dangers occur.

Additionally, these codes inform the security team about an issue at once and direct them to the specific part of the store where more hands are needed.

According to Bankovia, an online finance magazine, Walmart uses such coded messages to communicate with all its employees and prevent customers from panicking. In dire situations, customer panicking could create more chaos and make it difficult for the employees to guide customers to safety.

‘Code White’ indicates an accident or incident that requires attention. Once a ‘Code White’ announcement is made, a Walmart Manager rushes to the area or department where the issue had occurred.

Similarly, Codes 15 and 60 are announced when a particular department or section will be unattended for a duration of time.

Another popular secret message is ‘Code Adam.’ This code came into existence after Adam Walsh, John Walsh’s son, was kidnapped from Walmart and murdered later. When this code is said into the system, all Walmart employees will leave their duties and be given the description of the missing child to start the search.

No matter what the code indicates, Yahoo asks customers to remain calm so that Walmart employees can execute the safety strategy as quickly as possible.