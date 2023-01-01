What is the purpose of colored balls hanging on power lines?

Have you noticed colored balls strung across electric wires?

Photo by Wikimedia

These brightly colored spheres are called marker balls, and they are visibility balls that indicate power lines to enable low-flying aircraft to avoid electric lines. They are also called visibility makers because of the purpose they serve.

These spheres are mostly seen on power lines near important highways and deep gorges or alleys. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), these balls should be present on power lines that cross canyons, lakes and rivers, and around airports.

Winthrop Rockefeller, the former governor of Arkansas, was on a flight that was landing when he noticed electric wires close to the aircraft. He immediately ordered Edward Holland, the head of the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, to come up with a way to make the electric wires more visible. That’s how the FAA started adding spheres to electric wires.

But all marker balls aren’t of the same color.

Mostly, these spheres are seen in orange, white, and yellow colors as they have the best visibility, according to the FAA. The color is chosen such that it looks conspicuous with the background so that it will vary from one place to another.

The ball looks relatively tiny from far, but in reality, it is usually larger, with a diameter of over 91 centimeters. Smaller balls with 51-centimeter diameters are allowed on lower power lines around 15 meters from the ground.

Usually, ‘international orange’ is recommended by the aerospace industry because the color clearly helps differentiate between objects from their surroundings. Despite all these precautions, planes, helicopters, and drones still collide with power lines.