1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center

Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash

Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.

The 36-year-old TV star was said to be ‘unrecognizable’ by fans when she shared her photo on social media.

During her weight loss journey, she stumbled across the love of her life, Caleb Willingham , with whom she tied the knot in November, in a private ceremony at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio. The two met at the food addiction rehab and fell in love.

Tammy posted a video on TikTok recently where she was singing a Christmas song and appeared to have shed a tremendous amount of weight. Fans were quick to congratulate her on her weight loss.

One of the viewers shared that Tammy looked great. A follower added that the reality show star indeed looked terrific, while another expressed gratitude at seeing her doing well.

In March this year, Tammy caused panic among her fans with the sudden disappearance of her TikTok account. The star had been updating her fans about her weight loss journey when her account vanished. When this coincided with her being rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing, fans panicked.