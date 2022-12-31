How charging a phone overnight can affect its battery's life

Photo by Szabó Viktor

How you charge your phone can either extend its life or break it down. A survey conducted by 9to5Google showed that 36.1% of its readers charge their phones overnight.

According to SheFinds , this charging method isn’t the healthiest option when the device has a lithium-ion battery. Supporting this, the founder of WebCitz, David Wurst, claims it can trigger the battery’s degradation process. He explains that when a phone is left to charge overnight, it charges every time its capacity drops to 99%, taking some life out of it.

However, the belief that the phone’s battery might overcharge and lose capacity is false. In reality, newer batteries can’t be overcharged as manufacturers have installed a safety feature that will stop charging the battery as soon as it reaches 100%.

But every time the phone drops to 99% capacity, it charges 100% when plugged in. This is called trickle charging and could generate heat, damaging the battery.

In some situations, overheating phones have caused fire accidents . So it's important that you place your phone where it can quickly dissipate heat instead of heat-trapping places like a pillow.

Therefore, it's best that you don’t charge your phone overnight .