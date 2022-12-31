French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023

Photo by Get Lost Mike from Pexels

Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, Les Prophéties . This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise of AI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating .

The Mirror evaluated these predictions and summarized that while Bitcoin was a loss, ‘Dahmer Monster’ was the second most-watched show in Netflix’s history. Besides this, the popular online news portal shared Nostradamus’s predictions for 2023.

He foresaw the death of several fish due to global warming, which could be true based on recent research that shows many widely eaten fish could face extinction because of climate change.

One of the other things he forecasted was the ‘celestial fire ’ in the royal palace. This could signify the series Meghan and Harry released on Netflix detailing the deeds committed against them by the crown.

Nostradamus wrote that the world would see a seven-month-long war, killing several innocent people by evil. He added that this conflict would become a full-fledged war in 2023.

His ‘antichrist’ is a person who would cause 27 years of war. According to the French astronomer, the antichrist will kill, hold captive, and exile people who don’t follow him. Several media outlets think prophecies indicate the antichrist is none other than Vladimir Putin.