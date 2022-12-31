French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAs5c_0jzF2mEv00
Photo byGet Lost Mike from Pexels

Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, Les Prophéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise of AI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.

The Mirror evaluated these predictions and summarized that while Bitcoin was a loss, ‘Dahmer Monster’ was the second most-watched show in Netflix’s history. Besides this, the popular online news portal shared Nostradamus’s predictions for 2023.

He foresaw the death of several fish due to global warming, which could be true based on recent research that shows many widely eaten fish could face extinction because of climate change.

One of the other things he forecasted was the ‘celestial fire’ in the royal palace. This could signify the series Meghan and Harry released on Netflix detailing the deeds committed against them by the crown.

Nostradamus wrote that the world would see a seven-month-long war, killing several innocent people by evil. He added that this conflict would become a full-fledged war in 2023.

His ‘antichrist’ is a person who would cause 27 years of war. According to the French astronomer, the antichrist will kill, hold captive, and exile people who don’t follow him. Several media outlets think prophecies indicate the antichrist is none other than Vladimir Putin.

However, only 70 percent of Nostradamus’s predictions have come true. Some also think his predictions are too vague so that they might seem true.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# History# Prediction

Comments / 498

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
152828 followers

More from Maya Devi

Manager gives employee timer to time his 10-minute break

An open and positive workplace culture is essential for employee well-being, productivity, and morale. Micromanagement works against a good office culture and can impact employees’ confidence, autonomy, and workspace creativity negatively.

Read full story

McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage

According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.

Read full story
4 comments
Wichita, KS

Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weather

A brother and sister hired Tesla from Hertz to drive from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas, only to stop 6 times a day to recharge the car. Xaviar and Alice Steavenson were eager to know how driving a Tesla felt like, so they hired one from Hertz and drove the car from Orlando, Florida, to Wichita, Kansas. Although the siblings knew the car needed to be recharged during the journey, they didn’t expect to stop six times a day to do that.

Read full story
85 comments

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.

Read full story
13 comments

What is the purpose of colored balls hanging on power lines?

Have you noticed colored balls strung across electric wires?. These brightly colored spheres are called marker balls, and they are visibility balls that indicate power lines to enable low-flying aircraft to avoid electric lines. They are also called visibility makers because of the purpose they serve.

Read full story
93 comments

1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returns from food rehab center

Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.

Read full story
81 comments

How charging a phone overnight can affect its battery's life

How you charge your phone can either extend its life or break it down. A survey conducted by 9to5Google showed that 36.1% of its readers charge their phones overnight. According to SheFinds, this charging method isn’t the healthiest option when the device has a lithium-ion battery. Supporting this, the founder of WebCitz, David Wurst, claims it can trigger the battery’s degradation process. He explains that when a phone is left to charge overnight, it charges every time its capacity drops to 99%, taking some life out of it.

Read full story
22 comments

What should one do when their wiper smears instead of wiping?

Wipers that smear instead of wiping can prevent the driver from seeing what is on the road clearly. Typically, wipers remove snow, pollen, dirt, etc., quickly. But when the blades are worn out or if you use a poor quality washer fluid or have an unclean windshield, the wipers smear instead of wiping.

Read full story
84 comments

TikToker shares a 'military sleep' tip to help anyone sleep in two minutes

Adults between the age of 18 and 60 are advised to get seven hours of sleep daily for the best health. But a recent study published by the CDC released that over a third of Americans are not getting enough sleep.

Read full story
13 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations

Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.

Read full story
507 comments

How to clean a flat-screen TV without harming it

Maintaining a spotless TV screen is as important as getting all the wires connected at the right spots. But this cleaning task isn’t that complicated. All you will need is a dry anti-static cloth or a microfiber cloth, a screen cleaner solution or water, and a vacuum cleaner.

Read full story
30 comments
Alpharetta, GA

Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a record

A black bear, known as Bear 609 among officials, was naughty in her home, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She stole backpacks from hikers and nabbed food from picnic tables.

Read full story
61 comments
Hillsboro, OR

73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret it

An old man pays $370 per month to live his dream of making a plane his home. Bruce Campbell bought 10 acres of land worth $25,800 in Hillsboro, Oregon, after he was inspired by an airplane boneyard at the age of 15. Right then, he decided he had to live in a plane, and now, at 73, he is living his dream.

Read full story
80 comments

What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?

Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.

Read full story
158 comments

Mother gave same name to triplet girls after she expected a boy

Parents usually spend a lot of time picking the right name for their baby. Some of them end up loving the name so much that they give their child the name even if it doesn’t suit the baby.

Read full story
28 comments

Why should you reconsider putting some bills on autopay?

Auto-paying bills will ensure all bills are paid on time before the due date and minimize the chances of late fees. But experts suggest all bills shouldn't be put on auto-pay.

Read full story
10 comments

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?

Read full story
9 comments

What does the Orange dot at the top end of an iPhone indicate?

Have you ever freaked out seeing the orange dot at the top of your iPhone?. Although it might seem like the orange dot on top of the iPhone indicates a connectivity issue, in reality, it shows that an app installed on the phone is accessing the microphone. It’s one of the features of iOS 14, the latest operating system released by Apple last year.

Read full story
30 comments

What does 'Code Blue' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?

Announcements in Walmart stores are usually not worth the concern of a customer. But when strange messages come out from the loudspeaker, it can be unnerving. Sometimes, the messages can indicate serious issues that require immediate attention.

Read full story
140 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy