What should one do when their wiper smears instead of wiping?

Wipers that smear instead of wiping can prevent the driver from seeing what is on the road clearly. Typically, wipers remove snow, pollen, dirt, etc., quickly. But when the blades are worn out or if you use a poor quality washer fluid or have an unclean windshield, the wipers smear instead of wiping.

This isn’t good for the vehicle as the wiper can cause scratches on the windshield. Also, this increases the chances of accidents and reduces driving experience . Therefore, one should take appropriate actions to fix the windshield wipers.

According to Motor Biscuit , here are some ways you can restore your wipers.

1. Clean wiper blades

Due to the accumulation of dirt, the windshield wiper may result in a smeary windscreen , hampering vision. You can avoid that by cleaning wiper blades regularly with a solution that is a mixture of water and vinegar. This solution can help clean the rubber portion of the wiper blades easily.

2. Replace wiper blades

When the rubber portion of the wiper blade wears out, the blades might smear instead of wiping. Many automakers, therefore, recommend replacing the wiper blades every six months.

Examine the wiper blade for damages that can’t be repaired. Any cracks or splits can reduce the efficiency of the wiper blades.

3. Wash the windshield