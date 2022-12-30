TikToker shares a 'military sleep' tip to help anyone sleep in two minutes

Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

Adults between the age of 18 and 60 are advised to get seven hours of sleep daily for the best health. But a recent study published by the CDC released that over a third of Americans are not getting enough sleep.

Amidst this, a fitness expert’s video has gone viral on the internet since it was posted first in TikTok. The video briefs a method to sleep quickly. He, Justin Agustin, claimed that the US military developed and tested the technique as soldiers found it hard to sleep on the battleground.

To begin with, he asks to relax the muscles of the forehead. Following this , relax your eyes, cheeks, and jaw, and concentrate on breathing. Moving on to the shoulders and neck, ensure they aren’t tensed - drop the shoulder as low as you can while having the arms, including fingers and hands, loose.

He then instructs viewers to imagine a warm sensation traveling from head to fingers and then, from the heart to toes. Take a deep breath and slowly exhale to relax the chest, stomach, thigh, knees, and the rest of the body.

Apart from this, it's vital to clear the mind of any stress. He suggests imagining calmful scenarios before starting the technique. If you are distracted, chant ‘Don’t think’ for 10 seconds.

For the technique to be effective , you should practice it for at least six weeks every night. He also shared that 96 percent of the people who have mastered this technique can sleep within two minutes of closing their eyes.