Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations

Photo by Kadir Oguzhan

Kevin Ford , a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.

Many felt the goody bag reward was an insult to Ford’s hard work as a cook and cashier for nearly three decades. So Seryna Ford, one of his daughters, took a video of him showing gratitude despite the poor reward and started a GoFundMe to let others show how valuable his loyalty was.

Seryna clarified that she or her father weren’t asking for money, but anyone who wished to bless him could help him buy a ticket to see his grandchildren .

Although she had started the fund solely intending to raise money for him to buy a $200 ticket to fly to meet his family, the fund exceeded its aim. Now, the fund has around $400,000. She had to increase the goal because they received higher donations than anticipated.

In an interview with Today, he expressed his surprise and gratitude for the gracious gift. He even thanked everyone for each cent they gave him.