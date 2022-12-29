How to clean a flat-screen TV without harming it

Photo by cottonbro studio

Maintaining a spotless TV screen is as important as getting all the wires connected at the right spots.

But this cleaning task isn’t that complicated . All you will need is a dry anti-static cloth or a microfiber cloth, a screen cleaner solution or water, and a vacuum cleaner.

Here are the five steps you need to follow to have a clean TV screen.

1. Check the owner’s manual

Reading the owner’s manual can help you learn things related to cleaning. If the manual has warned against using specific cleaning products, you should avoid them. If the TV is still under warranty, using products prohibited in the manual could void the warranty.

2. Switch off and unplug the TV

Turn the TV off and unplug all the wires . This is to avoid any accidents like an electric shock. Turning the TV off will also let you clearly see lint, grime, dust, fingerprints, etc.

3. Wipe the dust off

Always remember not to use rough paper towels or tissues as they can scratch the sensitive TV screen and damage it. Instead, you can use an anti-static cloth, the type of cloth that is used to clean eyeglasses or camera lenses. You can also use an anti-static microfiber.

Once you get a suitable cloth, ensure it is dirt- and debris-free to avoid transferring it to the TV screen. Then, gently wipe the dust off. If you press hard, there is a chance that the TV’s liquid crystals will burn out, causing permanent damage.

4. Use a cleaning solution

If there are stubborn spots on the TV screen, spray some cleaning solution on the cloth till it's damp and gently rub the screen. Always keep the TV off till it's completely dry.

5. Clean the vents

TV vents are tricky areas where dust might accumulate. You can use a duster or vacuum clean the vents with a soft brush.