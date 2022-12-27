Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a record

Photo by Rasmus Svinding

A black bear, known as Bear 609 among officials, was naughty in her home, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She stole backpacks from hikers and nabbed food from picnic tables.

Therefore, she was rehomed to a nature reserve in eastern Tennessee after fitting a GPS tracker to her collar so that researchers could observe her movements for a 40-year-old study on rehomed bears. According to Yahoo, researchers don’t know what happened to around three-quarters of rehomed bears, as some were struck by cars or hunted.

But Bear 609 showed the officials that she liked her previous home more by traveling 1,000 miles back home, all by herself.

During her journey, she even made news after being spotted rummaging through trash in Avalon shopping center in Alpharetta, Georgia. A bystander shared that she had seen the bear try to open doors without success. Not the least, the bear was reportedly hit by a car at the shopping center, but fortunately, she got out without any injuries.

Bear 609 then made her way to South Carolina, where she interacted with a relative of one of the researchers. Following this, she went missing, and researchers couldn’t track her. After two weeks, she was spotted in her home - near the picnic tables where she had caused issues.

Researchers shared that Bear 609’s movements helped them learn a lot about the behavior of rehomed bears. They shared that it was the first time a bear returned home after being rehomed and, most importantly, stayed safe throughout. She broke a record set by another bear that traveled 200 miles by traveling so far. Usually, rehomed bears don’t live past the first four months as they are hunted or hit by vehicles or die of natural causes.