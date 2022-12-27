Hillsboro, OR

73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret it

Maya Devi

An old man pays $370 per month to live his dream of making a plane his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFlxE_0jvFg1ME00
Photo by Jonathan Borba

Bruce Campbell bought 10 acres of land worth $25,800 in Hillsboro, Oregon, after he was inspired by an airplane boneyard at the age of 15. Right then, he decided he had to live in a plane, and now, at 73, he is living his dream.

With the land at his disposal, he realized it was time he followed his dream in 1999. So he hired a salvage company to help him find a plane to make his house. But he told CNBC Make It that it was a great mistake. Instead, he advises people to buy a fully functional jetliner and remove the engines.

After months of searching, the salvage company found Bruce his dream plane, a Boeing 727 jetliner that could seat 200 passengers. This 1,066 square feet long and 70,000 pounds heavy flight was found in Greece and was flown to Oregon after Campbell purchased it for $100,000.

The flight was first towed in Hillsboro, where its engines were removed so it could never fly again. The whole thing cost him $20,000, and after that, he spent around $15,000 over two years to transform the flight into a home. In total, he paid $135,000 to make the flight home.

The plane has a history of its own. Before it became Campbell’s home, it was used to fly remains of the shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, 1975, who was then married to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Now, Campbell’s expenditures include $220 in property taxes and between $100 to $250 in electricity monthly, for a total of $370 monthly (approximately). He claims there is more satisfaction living on a flight, especially since he is an electrical engineer who appreciates the ‘elegance and beauty of aerospace technology.’

