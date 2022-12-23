What does the Orange dot at the top end of an iPhone indicate?

Have you ever freaked out seeing the orange dot at the top of your iPhone?

Photo by cottonbro studio

Although it might seem like the orange dot on top of the iPhone indicates a connectivity issue, in reality, it shows that an app installed on the phone is accessing the microphone. It’s one of the features of iOS 14, the latest operating system released by Apple last year.

Technically, the orange dot appears if you are using the phone’s microphone. For example, the orange dot will appear when you ask Siri a question or use Voice Memos or other third-party applications that access the microphone.

Sometimes, instead of the orange dot , iPhone users were startled to see a green dot . Like the orange dot, the green dot shows that an app installed on the phone is accessing the camera. It is usually seen when apps like Facetime are running.

But these two lights can’t appear at the same time. Only the green light will appear when the iPhone user is recording a video, and the phone uses both a microphone and camera.

Can these lights be disabled ?

Photo by Kindel Media

These dots are a feature that prioritizes user privacy and, therefore, can’t be disabled. For those who can’t differentiate between colors, Apple offers a feature to modify its shape.

According to Apple’s support page, to change the settings and modify the dot’s shape:

Click on the Settings button and then, Accessibility .

button and then, . Select the Display & Text Size option and activate the Differentiate Without Color setting.

After the settings are changed, the orange dot will appear as a square of the same color, and the green dot will remain as it is.