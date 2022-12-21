Identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters have children who are genetic brothers

Photo by Photo by cottonbro studio

35-year-old identical twins Briana and Brittany, who married 37-year-old identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, had baby boys just months apart. The boys, Jett and Jax, are so similar genetically that they’re more like brothers.

Briana Salyers, Jax’s mother, shared with TODAY Parents that the terms Irish twins, identical twins, and fraternal twins are common, but they have quaternary twins. She further added that the boys were born just three months apart to identical twin mothers who married identical twins.

As a result, Jett Salyers, who was born on 1st January 2021, and Jax Salyers, who turned one in April, share more than just initials - they are genetic brothers. Identical twins have the same DNA, so the kids of two pairs of identical twins are genetically similar to siblings even though they’re legally cousins.

Briana and Brittany had discussed having children at the same time and hoped they would have overlapping pregnancies. They were thrilled by the possibility of quaternary twins as they’re rare - only 300 recorded worldwide.

The couples revealed that they take turns looking after the kids. Jeremy, Jax’s father, told Entertainment Tonight that he feels like Jett’s parents and thinks his brother also feels the same way about his child.

The sisters met Josh and Jeremy at the Twins Day Festival in 2017 and tied the knot a year later in a joint ceremony in Twinsburg. The brothers had proposed to the sisters on the same day, and the sisters claim they said ‘yes’ at the same time. Now, both families live under a roof and run a wedding venue together.