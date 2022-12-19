Why should people consider saving the silica gel packets that come with purchases?

Photo by Wikimedia

You might have stumbled across silica gel packets while you unpack shoes or beef jerky. Despite their small size, these packets play a huge role in maintaining the products they come along with.

Silica gel attracts moisture onto its surface, preventing water damage in products. Without silica gel packets, new shoes and other products might suffer damage caused by moisture.

However, these squishy pillow-like packets are usually discarded once found. But Popular Science thinks you should hold onto these packets for a few reasons.

Here are the benefits of collecting silica gel packets.

1. Stores Crucial Documents

Passports, certificates, insurance papers, and other important documents might get damaged if stored in humid places. Old wedding albums, children’s homemade cards, etc., are also vulnerable to damage.

Luckily, storing these paper-based things in a box along with silica gel packets can prevent issues.

2. Protects and Dries Electronic Devices

Keeping silica gel packets with devices, like cameras and videotapes, inside their protective cases can ensure moisture won’t harm them. Also, this desiccator can help dry up electronic devices that get wet accidentally.

3. Avoids Rusting

Metals-based products like razors, jewelry, silverware, etc., are prone to rust due to moisture. Storing such items with silica gel packets can reduce their exposure to moisture and prevent rusting.

4. Keeps Travel Gear Dry

Swimming suits, sleeping bags, etc., can smell and be uncomfortable to wear if wet. Keeping a few packets of silica gel along with them can help.

5. Preserves Clothes

Cotton, wool, and a few other types of clothes are susceptible to fungal growth if stored in moisture-rich places. Using silica gel packets can prevent that and also keep the clothes dry.