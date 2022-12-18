General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0uUG_0jmVtsDs00
Photo byPhoto by Mike B

In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.

But, recently, during a splashy event in New York City, the company revealed that it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by 2025 as it projected its EV program would be profitable by then. GM announced that it will sell 1 million EVs yearly from 2025 while having a variety of EV vehicles on display, including the fantastic $300,000 worth Cadillac Celestiq.

President of GM, Mark Reuss, shared that the company foresees a surge in demand for electric vehicles, more than that predicted by experts.

However, selling 1 million electric vehicles a year won’t be easy. Tesla, another automobile giant, took a decade to attain that goal. But experts of GM claim they have a solid plan which consists of building a minimum of five factories in North America to carry out battery assembly.

It was revealed in the company’s latest earnings report that it was scheduled to sell 44,000 Chevy Bolt EVs and EUVs at a loss by the end of 2022 in the U.S. While Bolt is the only EV sold in bulk at a loss, GM’s other models, like the Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq, are increasing their production.

The company is set on selling more EVs to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. Apart from this, several U.S. states have revealed their intention to ban the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles in the future.

# Viral# General Motors# Electric Vehicles

Comments / 1662

Published by

I have done my graduation in history and politics. I write unique and interesting articles focused on our day to day life.

N/A
148937 followers

Comments / 0

