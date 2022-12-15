Where to position the router for the best Wi-Fi signals?

Photo by Photo by Aditya Singh

The strength of a Wi-Fi signal depends on where the router is placed. Even moving the router by a few feet can solve the internet issues you face and ensure a strong signal everywhere in the house.

These are a few points to remember when choosing where to place a router.

1. Locate a central location

Wi-Fi signals go out in all directions from the router. So if the router is kept in a remote corner of the house or building, the coverage reduces tremendously, and the internet availability might be weak. Placing the router in a location central to all rooms can ensure the internet is available everywhere.

2. Avoid walls and other physical obstructions

Although Wi-FI signals can pass through walls, they can’t do the same with metal, stone, water, and tile. When a router is placed amidst these obstructions, its coverage decreases.

So positioning the router to avoid these obstructions can ensure strong internet signals.

Also, the more walls the signal has to pass, the weaker it becomes. Having a clear path between the device and the router can ensure strong Wi-Fi signals.

You can do so by elevating the router off the ground. This way, the signals might not get blocked by furniture or transmitted into the ground.

3. Avoid other electronic items

Most routers have a 2.4-GHz wireless band, the same as many other electronic devices. Therefore, placing the router close to such electronic devices can negatively affect internet strength. So for better internet strength, the router is set away from other electronic devices.

Besides these points, adjusting the antenna in different directions can help spread the signals and cover a wider range of angles. This way, the internet connection is strong in more spaces.