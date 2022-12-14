What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Photo by Facebook

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!

But it turns out the Star button does quite a few things.

1. When on the home screen .

When on the home screen, pressing the Star button will open up some information related to the channel that is selected on the home screen.

Firstly, you will get to see the channel’s version and build numbers, which are usually relevant only to developers or while troubleshooting issues. After these, there is a star rating where you can ‘rate’ the channel and, then, the most important functions - moving and removing the channels. They also offer options to check for updates and give Roku feedback.

2. When playing a video

If you press the Star button when a video is playing on the TV, the functions that control the quality and other features of the video and its audio will appear. However, the features displayed can change for TVs depending on when they were made.

For example, an old TCL Roku TV showed a sleep timer, picture and sound settings, and accessibility features according to Digital Trends . Another unique feature the Star button showed was the Picture Off, pressing which would enable the TV to turn off the screen while still playing the audio.

Since the features of the Star button could change after updates, it's best to press it once in a while to learn its role in a particular Roku TV.