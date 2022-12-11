Scientists create real-life Harry Potter ‘invisibility cloak’ that blocks wearer from security cameras & can fool AI

Photo by Facebook

A team of university students has developed an ‘invisibility cloak’ that helps the wearer to become ‘invisible’ to security cameras. This coat, called the InvisDefense, was created by a team of students from Wuhan University so that people could evade AI-controlled security cameras stealthily.

Although it seems like the coat is similar to the one in the movie Harry Potter, InvisDefense doesn’t exactly make the wearer invisible. In fact, to humans, this coat will look normal like any other coat, but the advanced algorithms of the coat can confuse AI-based cameras, helping it camouflage the wearer.

As a result, the camera will be able to detect the presence of something but not ensure it's a human. The coat functions during the day by blinding the AI cameras and at night by emitting heat signals to confuse infrared cameras.

Professor Wang Zheng, who supervised the project, revealed that InvisDefense took the team 700 failures to develop and is the first of its kind as it helps people to not get detected by cameras. Unlike surveillance devices, this invention allows AI-based cameras to capture people, but can’t tell if they are human.

In addition to its unique feature , the coat looks like any other normal coat, and can therefore blend in. This dream coat will also be cheap when made available to the public!

Most importantly, the coat might be of great relevance in the defense sector as it can be used by soldiers to avoid getting detected by drones or other AI-controlled machines.