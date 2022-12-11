San Francisco, CA

Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his children

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZ3M7_0jdwoJru00
Photo byInstagram/Screenshot

Elon Musk, a business magnet and investor, revealed he is ‘comfortable’ implanting a Neuralink chip into one of his kid’s brains. He made this bizarre comment in a Q&A session conducted during a Neuralink event that took place in the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California.

The business tycoon and billionaire shared with the crowd that he wouldn’t hesitate to implant a Neuralink chip in his own brain.

Moreover, the SpaceX founder said if the questioner were to ask him whether he would be comfortable implanting an AI brain chip inside one of his kids, he would answer he is comfortable because they were ‘at a point where such things aren't dangerous’, in his opinion. In fact, his opinion won’t change even if the procedure involved some drastic steps.

Elon Musk also spoke about how Neuralink’s brain chips will aid people with disabilities and other issues. He stated that ‘they’ restore vision for someone who was born blind.

However, the company hasn’t started any human trials despite getting approval from the US government last year. Commenting on this, the CEO revealed that the company wanted to be certain the chips works well before beginning human trials. But they successfully completed their experiments on a macaque and a pig.

The Neuralink, which was co-founded in 2016 by Musk, has dominantly concentrated on helping people with paralysis. Musk shared that the company will help paralyzed people use a smartphone with their minds - which would be faster than people using their hands.

