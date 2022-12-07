Clara Christian, First Black Student of Edinburgh University, Whose Husband Changed Name Over Racism

Photo by Facebook

Dominican-born Clara Maguerite Christian became the first black student admitted to the University of Edinburgh in 1915.

In 1894, Clara, a fervent supporter of human rights, was born and raised in Dominica, a former French and British colony.

When her mother passed away, she was enrolled in an Edinburgh convent school because it was thought that she was a gifted performer. However, because of her father's desire for her to pursue a career in medicine, she enrolled at the University of Edinburgh in 1915.

Even though she didn’t graduate college, her story is recorded in the University of Edinburgh's history as the first black woman who overcame racial and gender biases while pursuing a degree in a setting where white students predominated.

During her college years, she met Edgar Fitzgerald Gordon, a fellow medical student who she married. He had to change his name to Muzumbo due to institutional obstacles and racial barriers that made it challenging for him to be able to practice medicine. His fellow white batchmates refused to address his name with ‘Mr.’ and ‘Dr.’, which prompted him to change his name.

When Clara became pregnant with her first child for Trinidadian-born Edgar Gordon, she was forced to leave school. But Clara had to overcome the formidable challenge of overcoming gender biases and racial barriers in a colonial environment.

She has set an example with her sacrifices and determination, inspiring many black women to take on new challenges and succeed.

When she settled in Bermuda , she had six children and ensured that her kids were well graduated. The couple waged campaigns against racism. So many instances of racism were reported during her time.

Whites were given employment opportunities when she and her husband were equally capable of the job.

In fact, Clara had to decline a job offer from Achimota College due to racial barriers imposed on black women, such as relocating to the Gold Coast for an indefinite period with no chance of being promoted.