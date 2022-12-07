How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Maya Devi

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16anx8_0ja5lQr100
Photo by Dina Nasyrova

Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.

These furry animals can detect cancer in two ways: either by sniffing out the presence of abnormal cells in the body, or by smelling changes in a person's breath, sweat, or urine.

One study found out that dogs could sniff out lung cancer with 96% accuracy and detect ovarian cancer by smelling women's breath.

When a dog detects cancer, it may react by pawing at the affected person or area. They frequently place their noses close to the patient or the affected area and take several long, deep sniffs.

Whimpering or whining is also a sign when a dog smells cancer. This behavior in the dog is typically a sign of stress or anxiety as a reaction to the person’s illness. Sometimes dogs also turn away from the cancer patient after detecting the disease.

Although there is some disagreement as to how exactly dogs can detect cancer, it is generally accepted that they can detect very subtle changes in a scent that we are unable to.

As a result, it is possible that dogs can detect cancer at an early stage.

To detect and track cancer, researchers are looking into the use of specially trained medical detection dogs. Canine cancer detection is a simple, non-invasive procedure that may have fewer adverse effects on humans. However, more research is needed to validate this method for use in clinical practice.

Other diseases that dogs can detect, in addition to cancer, include diabetes, malaria, and Parkinson's disease - even years before any symptoms appear.

