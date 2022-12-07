Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist

A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away.

Photo by Facebook

Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century .

Michio Kaku giving a talk at Campus Party Brasil on February 11th 2012; Photo by Wikimedia

He believes that the technology of teleporting a living person to any place on Earth or space, like they show in the ever-famous movie series Star Trek, is being developed. In fact, according to him, a lot of things that are shown in Star Trek, like invisibility and time travel, will be possible in real life.

The man, who is also called Mr. Parallel Universe for his futuristic visions, stated that scientists can already teleport atoms and, based on that, claimed human teleportation is possible within the decade.

In fact, according to Daily Mail , previous studies have established that atoms can teleport across a room and light can be teleported across longer distances.

The phenomenon of teleportation at an atomic level is called quantum entanglement . This technique lets atoms connect with each other such that the action of one directly impacts the action of the other, despite them being separated by distance.

Citing these developments in the field, Kaku said in a Big Think interview that scientists will teleport molecules like water, carbon-di-oxide, or even DNA in the upcoming years. Following molecule teleportation, he believes scientists will first send photons to a lunar base, then animals and humans.