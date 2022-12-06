Family Builds A Private Tiny House Village Where Their Teen Kids Have A House Each

A family of four lives in private tiny houses where each child has a house of their own like their parents.

Photo by Facebook

Keli and Ryan Brinks purchased a 21-acre property for $57,000 in Kentucky and built several tiny houses. By doing so, they have created a tiny village of their own with their 18-year-old daughter, Lennox, and 16-year-old son, Brodey, living in tiny houses across from their parents .

Photo by Facebook

The Brinks family set out to move from their 2,200 square meter house in Michigan in 2015 . They chose to move to Kentucky even though it was away from their other family members because of the lack of restrictions for housing.

Photo by Facebook

Instead of building a single cabin for the family, they paid a little more to build six tiny houses - one for the parents, two for the teenage kids, a pool house, and bathrooms for the kids. In total, their tiny village has six little houses.

Photo by Facebook

The biggest of the six houses is the parent’s house which has a guest room, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and all other necessities. Beside this house are two bathrooms, for the children, and a pool house where the family meets. And Brodey lives beside the pool house and his sister. Brodey’s house has a couch, a TV, and a dresser along with a bedroom and a king-sized bed.

Photo by Facebook