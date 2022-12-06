White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’.

Photo by Facebook

Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.

The woman, who now identifies as black, said her doctors assured her and her white husband’s babies would be black. She further added that the baby would be black or milk chocolate or a little bit light.

When asked about her transformation, she disclosed that her hair is changing and growing curly and dark. She claimed that her eyebrows and eye color have also changed.

Her old picture: white skin and blonde hair before beginning the melanin injections Photo by Facebook

After this show went viral, people slammed her with comments. One person wrote that nobody can change race and it's in everyone’s DNA.

She revealed her new look on a trip to Los Angeles where she posed in front of the iconic Hollywood sign. She wrote that the last time she visited Hollywood, she had blonde hair and white skin, and now, she is a black woman with African hair.