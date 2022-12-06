White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’.
Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The woman, who now identifies as black, said her doctors assured her and her white husband’s babies would be black. She further added that the baby would be black or milk chocolate or a little bit light.
When asked about her transformation, she disclosed that her hair is changing and growing curly and dark. She claimed that her eyebrows and eye color have also changed.
After this show went viral, people slammed her with comments. One person wrote that nobody can change race and it's in everyone’s DNA.
She revealed her new look on a trip to Los Angeles where she posed in front of the iconic Hollywood sign. She wrote that the last time she visited Hollywood, she had blonde hair and white skin, and now, she is a black woman with African hair.
The Race Equality Foundation has criticized her claiming that she has a limited understanding of the difficulties faced by ethnic minority groups. The foundation host commented that if people think that being black only has to do with skin color, that is a very sad and disappointing situation. He further stated that she has very little knowledge of what it means to be black or an ethnic minority today, and the challenges faced.
