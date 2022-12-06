Woman finds biological siblings after 60 years in shocking discovery

A Gold Coast woman met her biological siblings by connecting with her birth mother and father after 60 years.

Late Suzie (left) and Suzy Fraser (right); Photo by Facebook

Suzy Fraser from Australia connected with her biological mother first after testing her DNA. Through her birth mother, Suzy learned of her biological father and tracked him through the MyHeritage app. She was surprised to know that she had three siblings in the UK on her father’s side.

After conversing over social media for four years, all four of them decided to fly down to Thailand to meet each other. Talking about their first meeting, Suzy Fraser said that it was unbelievable.

The siblings in Thailand; Photo by Facebook

Even before she met her mother, her DNA check took her to her cousin who was surprised at the uncanny resemblance she had to his cousin, Suzie. Suzie had passed away years ago when she was just 19 years old and was one of Suzy Fraser’s siblings in the UK.

Sharon Day , one of Suzy Fraser’s UK siblings, shared the same opinion and said her Australian sister, Suzy Fraser, and Suzie shared many similarities. She even compared the photos of Suzie when she was 19 with the present photos of Suzy Fraser.

Photo by Facebook

When the media asked the UK siblings whether they had any idea they had a sister in Australia, they revealed that their biological father had a tattoo of another woman’s name. Now, they think this could have been Suzy Fraser’s biological mother.