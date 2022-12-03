Food coloring mishap leaves schoolgirl 'looking like a Smurf'

Maya Devi

In an unfortunate event, a schoolgirl was left looking like a Smurf after she spilled food color and stained her foot.

Photo by

Delilah Dolton, a nine-year-old girl, was actively engaged in doing arts and crafts in her school when someone accidentally dropped dye in her boot. The open paint bottle emptied its contents and filled her welly up to her ankle with food coloring. Even though the teacher took quick action, the little girl was left with a stained foot. Surprisingly, the color didn’t wash off until almost a week later.

The mother of the nine-year-old, Laura Dolton, initially laughed at what happened but is now looking for ideas to remove the color from her daughter’s foot.

The 33-year-old shared that since Delilah started to go to school in September, she has been doing arts and crafts week regularly. The class was making fireworks before Bonfire night during which the incident occurred. Someone had knocked the paint off the table, which fell in between her leg and boots, filling it up.

Delilah alerted her teachers about what happened and they immediately put two paper towels down her boots to soak the dye. But the girl’s feet were wet even after she got home. When she removed her boots, her feet were bright blue in color, making her brother call her Smurf.

The mother added that she couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. But things got serious when she couldn’t wash away the stain from the girl's feet even after scrubbing for an hour and a half.

She added that now her son is convinced his sister turning into a Smurf. So she took matters to Facebook where her post went viral.

