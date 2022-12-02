Mysterious 'nightmare' shark with unnerving human-like smile dragged up from the deep sea

A mysterious shark with a scary human-like smile has washed up the shores of Australia, leaving people uncertain about its species.

Photo by Facebook

A strange looking deep sea shark with an unnerving human-like smile and bulging eyes has become the nightmare of many ever since it washed up on the shores of Australia. Shark experts are confused about which species this eerie looking shark belongs to, making the creature even more interesting.

A deep sea angler , who goes by the online name Trapman Bermagui, brought this shark from around 2,130 feet (650 meters) under the sea to the coast of New South Wales in Australia. He later shared the picture of the specimen on Facebook , where its dead rough skin, large pointed snout, large bulging eyes, and pearly white teeth, horrified and amazed users.

One of the users commented that the specimen was the ‘stuff of nightmares’ while another added that the shark’s ‘evil smile’ gave them ‘major creeps’. Few of the other users joked about the shark’s appearance saying that it was wearing ‘false teeth’ and that it was smiling after having its braces taken off.

Photo by Facebook

Meanwhile, some users were fixated on guessing the species of the scary looking shark. Most commonly guessed name was the ‘cookiecutter shark’ which is known for its sharp teeth that leave distinctive marks on other animals. Few others suggested the shark was a goblin shark or a species of lantern shark.