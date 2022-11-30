'Boy with the World's Biggest Hands' measuring 33cm was called the 'devil's child'

A little boy who suffers from a rare condition that makes his hand grow huge is all set to have surgery to reduce its size.

Photo by Facebook

Mohammad Kaleem , an eight-year-old boy, from one of the remotest villages in India has an abnormal condition that makes his hands grow absurdly large. Known as the ‘boy with the world's biggest hands ’, he is bullied and denied admission to school over concerns that he would scare other children.

This little boy comes from a poor family where his parents earn less than approximately $18 per month. Despite this, they consulted the local health center to check on the boy’s condition but the facility couldn’t diagnose it.

Kaleem’s hands have grown to an astonishing length of 33 cm from wrist to fingertips and weigh around two stones.

What’s sad is that the boy is called the ‘ devil’s child’ because of his large hands. Kaleem’s parents had given up all hope and believed what was happening was ‘god’s will’ when the boy got featured on The Boy With the World's Biggest Hands on Channel 5.

The boy was noticed by medical experts across India, who diagnosed the condition as macrodactyly or localized gigantism.

Photo by Facebook

Dr. Raja Sabapathy , an expert hand surgeon, promised to help Kaleem. Dr. Sabapathy and his team devised a plan to conduct surgery to reduce the size of the boy’s hands without damaging the nerves.

But Kaleem’s parents were highly discouraged by villagers and family who strongly believed the boy’s condition was irreversible because he was the devil’s child. Despite this, the parents agreed to the surgery.