Massive Ancient Sea Turtle Nearly as Huge as a Car Has Been Discovered

The fossil of a large marine turtle which is as huge as a car was found in Spain and is thought to have been an ancient giant sea turtle.

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

A new marine turtle, named Leviathanochelys aenigmatica , has been discovered in northeastern Spain and is as large as a small car.

Dr. Àngel H. Luján disclosed that they are hopeful about finding more giant turtle species in Europe. He further added that Leviathanochelys is the only fully preserved specimen of a large marine turtle that has ever been discovered in Europe.

According to the paleontologists’ findings, the turtle had a unique bone prominence that ruptured forward from the front of the pelvis. This feature sets Leviathanochelys apart from other marine turtles and suggests that it belongs to a distinct genus of prehistoric marine turtles.

The authors calculated that Leviathanochelys' pelvis could open up to a maximum width of 88.9 centimeters (35 inches). This is a little wider than the largest estimates of Archelon's most well-known specimen, which is 81 centimeters wide (32 inches).

However, it was calculated that the pelvis measured 39.5 centimeters (15.5 inches) from front to back, making it a little shorter than Archelon. This makes Leviathanochelys the largest marine turtle ever found in Europe and one of the largest ever found worldwide.