Fox trashes kitchen, takes a nap on counter, and refuses to leave

Emma Slade from Canvey Island, Essex, was shocked to find a cheeky fox calmly sleeping on her kitchen counter when she woke up in the morning. She also shared the video of the fox refusing to leave on social media.

The 39-year-old had left the back door open in the early morning to let her dog into the garden. At night, she heard bangs on the kitchen door but assumed it was her daughter getting into the house after her night out.

But the next morning , she walked into the kitchen to find rubbish scattered all over the floor. She was about to put blame her pet dog when her eyes fell on the sly fox sleeping on the counter. She also noticed that the back door was shut when she entered the kitchen . So it's possible that the fox got stuck inside after the door was blown closed by the wind.

Emma shared with the media that she was frightened after seeing the fox and hesitated to move or flinch. She wasn’t thrilled by the idea of having a fox in her house especially after one of them ate her rabbit the day she moved in.

Fortunately, Emma’s daughter’s boyfriend was brave and carried the fox out of the house.