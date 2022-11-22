300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan.

Photo by Facebook

A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human . However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.

Along with the mummy, scientists found a letter from 1903, which read that the mummy was caught in a fish net in the sea off Kochi Prefecture. But the fisherman who caught it didn’t realize it was a mermaid and sold it to the man's family. The man and his family kept it as a family treasure.

Later, the mermaid ended up in the Enjuin temple in Asakuchi, where it was preserved in a glass case for 40 years.

Hiroshi Kinoshita , from the Okayama Folklore Society, talks about this creature being significant religiously. It was believed in Japan that mermaids are immortal and eating their flesh would make the person immortal.

However, Kinoshita doesn't believe it is a real mermaid. He thinks it was manufactured in the Edo period (1603-1867) from living animals. Such fake mermaids were made to be sold to curious tourists. But to confirm this theory, he should conduct CT scans or DNA testing.

A similar specimen was exhibited in the American Museum in the 1900s till it was burnt. However, that mermaid mummy was made by sewing the torso and head of a monkey onto the back of a fish.