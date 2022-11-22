99-year-old woman, who once wanted to become a nun, welcomes her 100th great-grandchild

A 99-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, the United States, who once wanted to be a nun, welcomed her 100th great-grandchild this year.

Photo by Facebook

Marguerite Koller, who was shy of 100 by just a few months in August, welcomed her 100th great-grandchild, Koller William, named after her late husband. She has 11 children and 56 grandchildren and calls herself ‘lucky’ as she held Koller.

Initially, Marguerite , who was born in the year 1922, had applied to join and was accepted as a nun at the local convent while she was still a junior in high school. Then she met William Koller who convinced her to not go down that path after he fell in love with her. Soon after that, the couple welcomed their first child. By then, Marguerite was certain she wanted a huge family.

The huge family; Photo by Facebook

She shared that she wanted 12 children in the beginning as she was an only child, which made her feel lonely. But she changed her mind after she started having them. She still gave birth to 11 children over the course of 20 years, who went on to have children of their own.

Christine Stokes Balster , the mother of baby Koller William and one of Marguerite’s 56 grandchildren, revealed that she and her cousin were in a race to have the 100th great-grandchild as their due dates were just a day apart. But little Koller decided to arrive a week before his due date, becoming Marguerite’s 100th great-grandchild.