Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus

A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus.

The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.

This farmyard animal was found in the Indian village of Sironj. Nabab Khan , its owner, shared that he was astounded when the mother goat gave birth to the child which appeared to have a human mouth. Because of the goat's abnormal mouth , he thought that milk would have to be injected through a syringe. However, the baby goat is doing well without the syringe now.

The goat's most unusual feature is undoubtedly its eyes, which have black rings around them, giving it the appearance of being bespectacled . It also has thick white fur around its chin and on its head, making it look like a devilish Santa Claus.

Upon hearing of the birth of the deformed creature, villagers from the Indian village flocked to Khan’s house.

‘Head dyspepsia ’ is the medical term for the goat's ailment, claims veterinarian Manav Singh. It’s typically seen in one in every 50,000 animal births. The defect, also known as ‘hydrocephalus’, results in swelling of the animal's head. The term ‘hydrocephalus’ simply means that there is too much fluid in the brain, either due to an overproduction or poor drainage issue.