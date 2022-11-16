Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation.

Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.

She further expressed that when he was just four months old he spoke simple words and, in eight months , he was able to speak proper sentences.

Boris has made some shocking claims about the solar system, including that he once lived on Mars with Martians who were able to travel across galaxies, and shared that Martians lived underground after the nuclear war almost wiped out the planet.

Boris claimed that he is one of many ‘ Indigo Children’ who were sent to Earth to prevent the extinction of the human race. He further asserted that he has been to Earth numerous times. He claimed to have been sent once during the Lemurian period when a continent called Lemuria is said to have existed beneath the Indian Ocean. He also said that he had created a spacecraft .

Boris revealed that the Martians are unable to breathe oxygen because it causes them to age and that they retain their youth for about 30 to 35 years. Moreover, experts who photographed his aura revealed that it’s ‘unusually strong’.