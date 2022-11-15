A moth with a 'blonde hairdo' has been named after Donald Trump by Scientists

A new moth has been named after ex-President Donald Trump, owing to its amazing blonde hairdo.

The moth, which is native to both California and Mexico, has yellow scales on its tiny head. Additionally, it has a unique intimate area that has never been observed in the same species before.

‘Neopalpa Donaldtrumpi’ is the name given to the moth by evolutionary biologist Vazrick Nazari, who made the discovery. When asked about the reason behind this name, Nazari replied that the tuft reminded him of the famous businessman and politician’s hairstyle.

He further wrote in a journal that this name was chosen to raise awareness among a larger audience about the importance of maintaining protection for the US's vulnerable habitats, which still house a variety of undiscovered species.

The new moth has created a huge sensation on the internet. The post has been flooded with numerous comments.

One admirer commented that it brought a smile to his face knowing that a moth has been named after a famous politician. While another wrote that the ugly little moth species has even a hairdo similar to Donald Trump's and mentioned that it was pretty cool.

By naming this species after the 45th President of the United States, Nazari hopes to raise awareness of the value of alpha-taxonomy in better understanding the underappreciated micro-fauna component of North American biodiversity.