Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long.

Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.

Although Wedders was rumored to have displayed his amazing nose throughout Yorkshire, sadly cameras weren't around to record images of the record-breaking nose at that time.

Thomas’s amazing tale was shared on the ‘Historic Vids’ Twitter account along with a picture of the wax replica of his head which is on display at Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum.

More than 1.16 lakh people have liked and 6,800 people retweeted the post on Twitter. Many users compared him to the fictional SpongeBob SquarePants character, Squidward Tentacles.

One Twitter user was amazed at how he looked like he had lived in a giant fish house, playing the clarinet and getting pissed off by a sponge. Another user was thankful for the post, while the third joked that he would have never lost a race.

Now, a Turkish man by the name of Mehmet Ozyurek holds the record for having the longest nose on a living being. His nose is measured to be 8.80 cm (3.46 inches) long.