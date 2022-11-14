Woman claims she's been abducted by aliens 52 times and 'has bruises to prove it'

A woman has revealed that she has been abducted by aliens 52 times and showed bruises she sustained to prove the encounters.

Paula Smith , a 50-year-old woman, claims that her first extraterrestrial experience occurred when she was just a 6-year-old girl. Since then, she claims to have been abducted at least 50 more times.

The grandmother has now come open about her intergalactic adventures after keeping mum over the fright of being branded crazy . She shows bruises she retained from different encounters as proof.

Paula revealed that there are no warnings before the encounters and that she can’t sense when it is about to happen.

She first had the experience when she was alone in the silent woods. The path she was taking became narrower and, in the darkness, she could see what looked like a boomerang shape with an extra arm.

Recalling further, she added that there was a light on each arm , and she saw blue, green, and another color she can’t remember.

Paula shared with the media that she tried to run but felt like she was sinking into the ground like it was quicksand , and then, everything went dark. Since then, she has had several similar experiences. In fact, she has even been taken from her bed and bedroom window.

While she was on the craft with the aliens, they showed her technology that wasn’t available on Earth. They also showed her a video of the beautiful earth being destroyed by man’s greed.