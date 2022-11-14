A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050.

Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘ World One ’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.

According to ‘World One’, there would be a total global collapse by 2040 if industries and the human population kept increasing at the same pace. It came to this conclusion after analyzing pollution, birth rates, and natural resource supply data to assess the overall quality of life.

The program predicted accurately that the standard of life would fall from the 1980s and the decrease of natural resources.

Upon analysis, analysts found that the quality of life will be ‘critical’ in 2020 and, if no changes are made, it will go down to zero. The human population will decrease due to pollution to how it was in the 1900s, and civilization will cease to exist around 2040 to 2050 .

By then, having fewer children and driving cleaner cars would be just ‘drops in the ocean’ in solving the problem.

Additionally, an AI algorithm that is an expert in biblical scriptures revealed that there would be a ‘plague’ and talked about the ‘end of days’. The AI creation is called the A.I. Jesus , and is said to have learned the human language from reading only the Bible.