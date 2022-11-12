‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler , who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying.

Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.

Eno has over 26,000 followers on the platform which he gained by posting warnings about the future. He makes the revelation in the latest video which has garnered over 1,700 likes.

In the video , he wrote that he was a time traveler from 2067 and informs that he was here to warn of the five dates that were yet to come.

He then reveals that on November 30, 2022 , the James Webb telescope will discover a planet that mirrored Earth. He continued about a plane going missing above Bermuda Triangle on January 1st, 2023. According to him , on March 3rd, 2023, a message, which seems to be from the ocean, will be received all over the world. On March 15, 2023, a 750ft mega-tsunami will hit the California coast, mainly San Francisco.

Eno has previously given warnings about twin planets with Earth, alien visitors, and portals opening to other times.

As for his viewers , some of them support and believe him, whereas others don’t.