Christmas Was Once Banned in the U.S

Maya Devi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pmIJ_0j8GwEL300
Photo by Laura James

It might appear that Christmas has always been celebrated in the US, but this is not the case. The joyful religious holiday was outlawed in America for some decades by Christians.

Puritans who held the view that people needed to adhere to strict rules to be religious and that all forms of revelry were sinful, waged the original war against Christmas during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries.

Since Pagans (followers of Paganism) honored the Roman god Saturn on 25th December, these Christians believed it was an insult to God to celebrate the day. They helped pass laws making it unlawful to celebrate Christmas in both America and England.

The Puritans forbade all Christmas-related activities, including dancing, seasonal plays, games, carol singing, joyous celebration, and drinking. They also refused traditional Christmas foods like mince pies and pudding and they believed that Christmas trees and decorations were unholy pagan rituals.

Most stores and businesses were open on the day of Christmas and people walked down the street chanting - ‘No Christmas’.

However, the ban on the holiday was lifted when Charles II ascended to the throne in England in 1660. Still, Christmas did not become a recognized holiday in New England, where the Puritan influence persisted, until 1856. Some of the schools held classes on December 25 until 1870.

Even though the shift was gradual, people started to celebrate the holiday once more, and eventually, the American colonies began to celebrate Christmas as we know it today with mistletoe, eggnog, and candy canes.

