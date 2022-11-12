Man Planted ‘World’s Most Dangerous Plant’ because he was ‘Bored’

The ‘world's most dangerous plant’, the Gympie-Gympie, was planted by Daniel Emlyn Jones, an enthusiastic gardener and online tutor from Oxford.

Daniel Jones said that he wanted to promote an interest in plants by cultivating unique flora. So he decided to add a Gympie-Gympie plant, which is mostly confined to tropical rainforests of northeastern Australia and Malaysia, in his front room. He also felt having a Gympie-Gympie plant will make his house look more attractive, especially as he cultivates bananas in the front garden. He also has taken special care to confine the wild plant to a particular area by keeping it potted in his front room.

When asked about the idea of growing this plant, he thought that it would add a bit of drama to his gardening. He bought the seeds from an Australian company and it cost him 60 Australian dollars, which according to him isn’t cheap.

Fruit of Gympie-Gympie; Wikipedia

He further suggested not grabbing the plant as ‘it is not a good idea’. He was once stung by the plant after it pricked through his heavy duty elbow . But it didn’t sting much, especially after he used 3 percent hydrochloric acid to soak the area. Despite that, he sees to it that the cage door is locked and the leaves are away from the bars.

Gympie-Gympie contains teeny, hair-like needles that, when touched, release a burning sensation and get worse for the next 20 to 30 minutes.